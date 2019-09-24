Latest
1 hour ago
Biden: Congress Has ‘No Choice’ But To Begin Impeachment If Trump Keeps Stonewalling
Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., left, and Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., update reporters on the status of their inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Burr says the committee has interviewed more than 100 witnesses as part of its investigation and that more work still needs to be done. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
2 hours ago
Senate Intel Pushes For Interview With Whistleblower In Ukraine Scandal
2 hours ago
Pelosi Expected To Launch Formal Impeachment Inquiry ‘Later Today’

What We Can Do With Your Support

By and
|
September 24, 2019 4:43 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

We often hear from readers (sometimes, painfully, former readers) that they wish we covered climate change more, among other issues. And we do, too. It’s one of the most important political stories of our lifetimes.

Historically, TPM has favored news and investigations on which we can break ground where other outlets haven’t. We’ve been less likely to cover larger, slower moving, but ultimately existentially critical stories.

But last week, we devoted a significant amount of our resources to focusing on the climate story. And it was our membership model that allowed us to do it.

So please take a moment to join if you’re not already a member.

Because we have the support of our most dedicated readers, we have greater flexibility in what to cover — including issues like climate that may not always pull in huge numbers of readers, and, thus, are difficult to to monetize with advertising.

But as we move further toward drawing the vast majority of our funding from readers, we will be free to devote more resources to covering important issues that you care about, even where the business economics may not make sense.

Last week was a taste of that. As part of the Covering Climate Now coalition, a network of 250 news outlets worldwide, we devoted quite a bit of resources to the issue.

And it was a key week. The United Nations convened in New York to figure out how to move forward, globally, on its efforts to reduce climate change-causing emissions even as the U.S. flouts its commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, news broke that the Trump administration would block California from setting its own, stricter vehicle emissions standards than what were required nationwide. As TPM’s Nicole Lafond reported, moves by the Trump administration such as this to allow cars to pollute more are particularly damaging: Power-generation is getting cleaner, but while the economy is good and gas is cheap, transportation is staying dirty.

Then, on Friday, we had the climate strike, seeing millions of people — particularly young people — walk out, around the globe, to draw attention to a problem that the U.S. government continues to punt on.

We want to do more of this. We want to simply cover what we think is important and what our readers think is important. And, luckily for us, those things are often in line. The key to making this a reality is through memberships.

Memberships are the engine not just for sustainability, but growth and and expanded coverage of issues. If you’re not a member and have never felt the need to be a members, please consider that this is the single best way to improve TPM editorially.

You can rest assured your dollars are well spent — TPM is a union shop with no corporate overlords. We pour the money into the work.

If you’re not already a member, please consider joining today.

Author Headshot
John Light (@LightTweeting)  is TPM's managing editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and his written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
Author Headshot
Joe Ragazzo (@JRagazzo)  is the executive publisher at TPM, overseeing the design, product and revenue staffs out of the New York City office. Joe used to be a journalist but realized if some journalists don't figure out how to make journalism financially sustainable, there won't be any left. He also says Go Browns.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: