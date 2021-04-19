Latest
4 hours ago ago
McCarthy Announces Move To Censure Waters Amid GOPers’ Faux Outrage
5 hours ago ago
Medical Examiner Offers More Details About Capitol Officer’s Death Following Insurrection
5 hours ago ago
MyPillow Targets Dominion With Otherworldly Legal Claim

What Sense Are You Making of the Post-Trump Era?

By
|
April 19, 2021 5:50 p.m.

You see the question. Tell me what you’re thinking, what sense you’re making of the post-Trump Era. How does it feel? Withdrawal? Relief? Confusion? Perhaps as important as anything what do you expect? Over the next year and the next four?

I’ve written in a few posts about what I’ve called the Politics of Opaqueness, how much the direction of events is now seemingly driven by decisions, developments, fortuitous and otherwise, that are outside of our view. Even more than this though, I think most people – myself included – thought we had a pretty clear view into what a post-Trump presidency would be like. Trump leaving doesn’t mean the end of Trumpism, he’ll continue to dominate the scene from the outside. In the event, I don’t think much of that has turned out to be true.

What are you seeing? Drop me your notes at the main email address.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: