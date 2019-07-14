What Happened in New York?

Let’s discuss this. There’s too little evidence here to support any clear theory. But given the current leadership of the Department of Justice, a hermeneutic of suspicion is called for. But consider these dates.

On Friday CNN reported that the US Attorneys Office in Manhattan appears to preparing to close its main investigation into the Trump Organization without filing any charges. Not every probe finds wrongdoing or chargeable offenses. But look at these two paragraphs …

In January, one month after Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison, prosecutors requested interviews with executives at the company, CNN reported. But prosecutors never followed up on their initial request, people familiar with the matter said, and the interviews never took place. Meanwhile, there has been no contact between the Manhattan US Attorney’s office and officials at the Trump Organization in more than five months, one person familiar with the matter said.

Now consider two other dates.

US Attorney Geoffrey Berman had to recuse himself from the Trump-related investigations because of his ties to the President. Supervision was undertaken by the Deputy US Attorney Robert S. Khuzami. But he left the US Attorney’s office in late March of this year. A month earlier, Attorney General Bill Barr was sworn in. So Bill Barr was sworn in about exactly five months ago – which seems to be roughly the time of the last contact between the US Attorney’s office and executives of the Trump Organization.

Let’s pull this together.

April 2018 – Deputy US Attorney Robert Khuzami, supervising case after recusal of US Attorney Geoffrey Berman, signs off on raids of Michael Cohen’s home and workplaces.

December 2018 – Cohen sentenced to three years in prison.

January 2019 – US Attorney’s office requests interviews with Trump Organization officials. Office never follows up and interviews never take place.

February 2019 – Bill Barr sworn in as Attorney General.

Jan-Feb 2019 – Communications between US Attorney’s Office and Trump Organization executives ends.

March 2019 – Khuzami leaves government.

July 2019 – CNN reports investigation likely to end with no criminal charges.

To be clear, I am not aware of any reporting documenting any interference from US Attorney Berman, Attorney General Barr or anyone at Main Justice.

But given the Barr DOJ’s demonstrated record of consistently unethical behavior and more or less open efforts to protect President Trump, this requires some scrutiny.