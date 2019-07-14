Latest
at Bad Robot on March 10, 2016 in Santa Monica, California.
1 hour ago
Daily Caller Confuses Andrew Gillum With Black CNN Commentator Bakari Sellers
WICHITA, KA - JULY 20: James Thompson, Senator Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Wichita, Kansas on July 20, 2018. (Photo by J Pat Carter for the Washington Post)
2 hours ago
Bernie Sanders: I Think Pelosi’s Being ‘Little Bit’ Too Tough On AOC, Progressive Dems
Republican Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham speaks at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 27 September 2018. US President Donald J. Trump's nominee to be a US Supreme Court associate justice Brett Kavanaugh is in a tumultuous confirmation process as multiple women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.
3 hours ago
Graham On Migrants: ‘I Don’t Care If They Have To Stay In These Facilities For 400 Days’
edblog

What Happened in New York?

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images North America
By
July 14, 2019 3:40 pm

Let’s discuss this. There’s too little evidence here to support any clear theory. But given the current leadership of the Department of Justice, a hermeneutic of suspicion is called for. But consider these dates.

On Friday CNN reported that the US Attorneys Office in Manhattan appears to preparing to close its main investigation into the Trump Organization without filing any charges. Not every probe finds wrongdoing or chargeable offenses. But look at these two paragraphs …

In January, one month after Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison, prosecutors requested interviews with executives at the company, CNN reported. But prosecutors never followed up on their initial request, people familiar with the matter said, and the interviews never took place.

Meanwhile, there has been no contact between the Manhattan US Attorney’s office and officials at the Trump Organization in more than five months, one person familiar with the matter said.

Now consider two other dates.

US Attorney Geoffrey Berman had to recuse himself from the Trump-related investigations because of his ties to the President. Supervision was undertaken by the Deputy US Attorney Robert S. Khuzami. But he left the US Attorney’s office in late March of this year. A month earlier, Attorney General Bill Barr was sworn in. So Bill Barr was sworn in about exactly five months ago – which seems to be roughly the time of the last contact between the US Attorney’s office and executives of the Trump Organization.

Let’s pull this together.

April 2018 – Deputy US Attorney Robert Khuzami, supervising case after recusal of US Attorney Geoffrey Berman, signs off on raids of Michael Cohen’s home and workplaces.

December 2018 – Cohen sentenced to three years in prison.

January 2019 – US Attorney’s office requests interviews with Trump Organization officials. Office never follows up and interviews never take place.

February 2019 – Bill Barr sworn in as Attorney General.

Jan-Feb 2019 – Communications between US Attorney’s Office and Trump Organization executives ends.

March 2019 – Khuzami leaves government.

July 2019 – CNN reports investigation likely to end with no criminal charges.

To be clear, I am not aware of any reporting documenting any interference from US Attorney Berman, Attorney General Barr or anyone at Main Justice.

But given the Barr DOJ’s demonstrated record of consistently unethical behavior and more or less open efforts to protect President Trump, this requires some scrutiny.

More Edblog
View All
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: