What Are They Doing At the Claremont Institute?

One of the big developments of the Trump years is the increasingly central role of a California outfit called the Claremont Institute as a kind of house think tank of Trumpism. If you haven’t had a chance yet to see our big exclusive from over the weekend (thank you, members!) you’ll want to get reading. Our Josh Kovensky got a trove of documents from the secret society planning and recruiting for a white, male, Christian government that will take over after the fall of the American “regime.” And a central player in that group is none other than the head of the Claremont Institute. Check our exclusive report out here.
Latest
2 days agoUAW’s Southern Strategy: Union Revs Up Drive To Get Workers Employed By Foreign Automakers To Join Its Ranks
2 days agoInside A Secret Society Of Prominent Right-Wing Christian Men Prepping For A ‘National Divorce’
4 days agoElection Officials Prep For An Ugly 2024 With Mental Health And Stress Trainings For Staff
6 days agoSchiff Beats Out Split Progressives On Glide Path To California Senate Seat
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|March 9, 2024 4:29 p.m.
I hope you have a chance to check out our new exclusive from TPM’s Josh Kovensky. Josh got access to…
-
|March 8, 2024 4:27 p.m.
With a day’s reflection my thoughts on last night’s State of the Union are pretty similar to what they were…
-
|March 7, 2024 10:47 p.m.
I thought this was a strong speech. Strong on a few different fronts. Biden got into it a few times…