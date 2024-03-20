What a Loser

This post is just to inform or remind you that after Don Lemon was let go by CNN, Elon Musk signed him to a new gig doing a show on Twitter. And then after this debut interview with Musk, which asked a few challenging questions, Musk immediately fired Lemon. If you go to the end of this segment it shows where Musk says “you are upsetting me” just before the interview ends and he fires Lemon.