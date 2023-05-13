Latest
Welcome to MAGAgrad

By
|
May 13, 2023 8:23 a.m.
Russia is building a planned expat village outside Moscow for right-wing Americans and Canadians who want to live under a regime of “traditional values.” Timur Beslangurov, a Russian immigration lawyer who helps MAGA-loving Americans resettle in Russia, ““The reason is propaganda of radical values: Today they have 70 genders, and who knows what will come next.”

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
