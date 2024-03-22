Latest
6 hours ago
We Need Your Help Going Into the Weekend

By
|
March 22, 2024 3:44 p.m.
You’ve helped us get off to a great start to our Annual TPM Membership Drive. We’ve currently signed up 320 new TPM Members toward our goal of 1,000. It would be really, really great to end today with 350 new members. It’s a great time to do it. Our team is doing amazing work worthy of your support. The benefits of being a member are great. And we’re currently running a 40% discount offer during the drive. If you’ve been considering joining, can you take the plunge this afternoon? You can just take out your wallet this moment and it’s like a minute or two tops to sign up. Just click here. We truly appreciate it.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
