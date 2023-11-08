Latest
6 hours ago
Fifth Circuit Panel Hostile To Abortion Mulls Another Sweeping Injunction From A Trump Judge
9 hours ago
‘You’re Running Away From Your Argument’: Liberal Justices Expose Grim Farce In Domestic Violence Gun Case
1 day ago
Smith: Trump ‘Stands Alone In American History For His Alleged Crimes’
1 day ago
The Supreme Court Will Decide If Domestic Abuse Orders Can Bar People From Having Guns. Lives Could Be At Stake.

Watching the Results #4

By
|
November 7, 2023 10:29 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

10:15 PM: I think we’re about set for the night. A pretty solid night for the Democrats. Looks like they hold the Virginia Senate and retake the House of Delegates. Bad night for Youngkin. Abortion referendum and pot legalization referendum both win in Ohio. Huge D wins in New Jersey. Gov Beshear wins and wins big in Kentucky. There are other races but that really tells the story. Solid Dem night. In general tonight seems to be continuing what had been a trend of special elections with Democratic over-performance. But there’s different kinds of over-performance. There’s over-performance against 2020, against current polls, against expectations. So we’ll have to sort all that out in the coming days.

9:48 PM: It seems like rather than Youngkin getting unified control Democrats are on track to reclaim the state assembly.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
  • Watching the Results #3
    By
    |
    November 7, 2023 8:41 p.m.

    9:42 PM: The abortion referendum in Ohio is definitely going to win. It’s been called. It’s currently at about a…

  • Watching the Results #2
    By
    |
    November 7, 2023 7:37 p.m.

    8:15 PM: Early but the abortion rights referendum in Ohio certainly looks like it’s on its way to victory. We’ve…

  • Watching the Results
    By
    |
    November 7, 2023 6:39 p.m.

    7:17 PM: Continuing to see the strong Beshearmentum. As I said, he’s his own brand in Kentucky. So that doesn’t…

  • A Brief Note on Tonight’s Elections
    By
    |
    November 7, 2023 2:14 p.m.

    As you know there are key elections today across the country. The ones we’re following most closely are the constitutional…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: