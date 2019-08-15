Watch This Video

Latest
August 15, 2019
I wanted to flag your attention to this video. It’s video of a protest by the Jewish activist group Never Again Action protesting outside the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island, a private immigration detention facility.

As you can see, the protesters are peacefully obstructing an access road when a man in a truck, who appears to be an ICE guard, intentionally drives his car into the sitting protestors. He is in what appears to be his private civilian vehicle entering the facility for his shift.

He then stops. Then drives into/over them again. Other guards then pepper sprayed the protesters. None of the protestors were seriously injured. But a number of them did require hospitalization. According to the group, two were hospitalized for injuries caused by the truck and three for pepper spray exposure.

Here’s another video, also from Never Again Action’s Twitter feed of the moments just after the incident with the pepper spraying.

