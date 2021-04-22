Watch The New Episode Of The Josh Marshall Podcast: Guilty

Latest
April 22, 2021 2:46 p.m.

A new episode of The Josh Marshall Podcast just landed. You can listen to it here.

This week, Josh and Kate discuss the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial and take their first listener question.

Watch below:

Jackie Wilhelm is TPM's associate publisher, based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
