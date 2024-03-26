One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

Was Ronna X Trump Bait for a Scaredy-Cat-NBC?

March 26, 2024 1:20 p.m.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ronna Romney McDaniel listens as President-Elect Donald J. Trump speaks at a "USA Thank You Tour 2016" event at the DeltaPlex in Grand Rapids, Mi. on Friday, Dec. 09, 2016. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In response to yesterday’s post on Ronna X TPM Reader JG said I may be missing the true elephant in the room, and by that he means something a number of others have suggested over the last 48 hours or so. That idea is that this doesn’t have anything to do with having Ronna on the air at all. She’s there to prepare for Trump’s possible return to power, an insurance policy, as it were. There’s an additional layer of this. NBC is a big corporation with a bunch of channels and entertainment brands. But it’s part of Comcast which is a huge media and telecom conglomerate with interests across various sectors of the economy. If you’re Comcast this isn’t just a matter of NBC News or NBC. You have to worry about whether Trump is going to go to war with Comcast itself, which is vulnerable on numerous business and regulatory fronts, if he gets mad at NBC News.

I guess I thought this was implicit in what I wrote yesterday. But it definitely wasn’t my emphasis. What I was focused on yesterday was how this works when you don’t have a lawless authoritarian in the White House. But when you do, well … yes, that introduces a whole new dimension to it.

