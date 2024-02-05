Latest
Waiting for Trump

By
|
February 5, 2024 10:58 a.m.
There’s a helpful article in The Wall Street Journal over the weekend illustrating some of the actual situation in Israel-Palestine. It’s a profile of far-right Kahanist politician Itamar Ben Gvir, who is one of the two ultra-far-right figure keeping Netanyahu in power. Through the article he pines for the return of Donald Trump who would, Ben Gvir says, finally give Israel the free hand it needs to encourage the “voluntary” departure of the Gazan population and resettle the strip with Israel settlements.

“Instead of giving us his full backing, Biden is busy with giving humanitarian aid and fuel [to Gaza], which goes to Hamas,” Ben-Gvir told the Journal. “If Trump was in power, the U.S. conduct would be completely different.”

Does anyone think these folks aren’t actually in contact with Trump?

Students for Justice in Palestine and Ben Gvir agree: bring back Trump! Trump brings people together.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
