Latest
4 hours ago ago
Dominion Keeps Up Defamation Lawsuits, Filing Against OANN, Newsmax and Patrick Byrne
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2020/06/24: Governor Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement and holds media briefing at 3rd Avenue office. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont joined Cuomo with announcement of incoming travel advisory that all individuals traveling from states with significant community spread of COVID-19 quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state. This quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
4 hours ago ago
Cuomo Resigns Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal
4 hours ago ago
The Senate Notches A Bipartisan Infrastructure Win. Now On To The Main Event

Biden, Hawley and Covid: What would TR Do

CARDIFF, WALES - DECEMBER 08: A member of staff poses with a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health centre on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the UK's history on Dece... CARDIFF, WALES - DECEMBER 08: A member of staff poses with a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health centre on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the UK's history on December 8, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. Wales joined the other UK nations in rolling out the covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday, a rare moment of coordination after months of disjointedness in the four nations' pandemic response. Wales introduced a 17-day "firebreak" lockdown in October and November to suppress the surge in covid-19 cases, but infections have continued to rise. (Photo by Justin Tallis - Pool / Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 10, 2021 11:46 a.m.

Missouri senator and presidential aspirant Josh Hawley, best known for giving a thumbs up to the January 6 rioters and trying to overturn the November election, has now joined Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott in furthering the spread of the pandemic. Hawley is sponsoring an amendment to the infrastructure bill that would restrict federal funding for K-12 schools that mandate Covid-19 vaccines for students or require students to wear masks.

In an earlier incarnation, when he was a protege of Stanford historian David Kennedy, Hawley published an admiring study of Theodore Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt: Preacher of Righteousness. It’s worth pondering (in the manner of WWJD) what TR, if he were transported forward a century, would do in response to the renewed outbreak of Covid-19. I think it’s pretty obvious: he would do everything he could to convince people to vaccinate, including whatever means of coercion he had at hand.

Constitutional support for compulsory vaccination dates back to a Supreme Court ruling during TR’s presidency. In 1905, the court ruled in Massachusetts v. Jacobson that states could mandate vaccinations for small pox. The court ruled that “[r]eal liberty for all could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own [liberty], whether in respect of his person or his property, regardless of the injury that may be done to others.”

President Joe Biden has been inching cautiously toward requiring vaccination. His most recent pronouncement would require federal employees and those employed by federal contractors either to be vaccinated or face regular testing. But unless these workers were tested daily, or twice daily, they could still spread the Delta variant. New York and California have allowed similar loopholes in their mandates. That’s not enough to stop the pandemic from spreading and hospitalizing and even killing people. The only exemptions to vaccination should be for legitimate medical reasons.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

A single federal mandate, backed up by significant fines, may not pass the courts, but a mandate on all institutions that get federal funds would pass muster. These would include all health care facilities and universities, as well as many businesses. Perhaps, too, the federal government could withhold funds from states like Florida.

Some Democrats seem queasy about alienating voters. To be sure, there are voters who will reject anything Biden proposes. But what voters most want from presidents — after all, Theodore Roosevelt was, perhaps, one of the most popular presidents ever — is the determined exercise of leadership. What they least respect is equivocation or what Obama-era behavioral economists heralded as “nudging.” Biden has a chance to show the Hawleys and DeSantises who is boss. He should welcome the opportunity.

Author Headshot
John Judis is editor-at-large at Talking Points Memo. He is the author of The Politics of Our Time: Populism, Nationalism, Socialism.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
  • A Better TPM
    By
    |
    August 10, 2021 3:17 p.m.

    You’ve probably noticed we’re making more use of our new live blog feature in recent weeks. That’s along with a…

  • Polarization and Vaccines
    By
    |
    August 10, 2021 12:32 p.m.

    This is perhaps a minor point. But I want to return to it. A key reason we’re experiencing the fourth…

  • Discussion with Dr. Monica Gandhi
    By
    |
    August 10, 2021 11:43 a.m.

    We did a fascinating Inside Briefing this morning with Dr. Monica Gandhi discussing vaccines, different layers of the human immune…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: