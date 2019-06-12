Latest
3 mins ago
Trump Thinks It’s ‘Ridiculous’ To Not Include Citizenship Question On Census
48 mins ago
Schiff Threatens To Subpoena FBI On Russian Election Meddling Investigation
1 hour ago
Mistrial For Border Volunteer Charged With Felonies For Aiding Migrants
edblog

Trump Tells Polish President: US Media is Corrupt

By
June 12, 2019 1:28 pm

Trump tells Poland’s rightist/authoritarian President: “Much of the media unfortunately in this country is corrupt. I have to tell you that, Mr. President.”

Earlier Trump commented on protests in Hong Kong: “I hope that it all works out for China and for Hong Kong … I hope that they can work it out with China.”

More Edblog
View All
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: