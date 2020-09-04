Latest
Trump Orders Stars and Stripes to Shutter Permanently

By
|
September 4, 2020 10:46 a.m.

It’s hardly the President’s biggest outrage. And there has been reporting that President Trump has been pressing the Pentagon to cut the subsidy provided to Star and Stripes, the paper for military service members that traces its history back to the Civil War. But Kathy Kiely, writing in USA Today, reports that Trump has ordered the publication shuttered this month. “The memo orders the publisher of the news organization (which now publishes online as well as in print) to present a plan that “dissolves the Stars and Stripes” by Sept. 15 including ‘specific timeline for vacating government owned/leased space worldwide.'”

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
