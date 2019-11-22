Latest
Trump Accuses Yovanovitch of Not Hanging His Picture At Embassy

November 22, 2019 9:07 a.m.
“She wouldn’t hang my picture in the embassy. She is in charge of the embassy. She wouldn’t hang it. It look a year-and-a-half, two years to get the picture up. She said bad things about me … This was not an angel this woman, okay?”

The President went on to again repeat the so-called “Crowdstrike” conspiracy theory, which holds that Russia never interfered in the 2016 election but was framed by Ukraine and the Democratic National Committee.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
