Trump Accuses Yovanovitch of Not Hanging His Picture At Embassy

“She wouldn’t hang my picture in the embassy. She is in charge of the embassy. She wouldn’t hang it. It look a year-and-a-half, two years to get the picture up. She said bad things about me … This was not an angel this woman, okay?”

The President went on to again repeat the so-called “Crowdstrike” conspiracy theory, which holds that Russia never interfered in the 2016 election but was framed by Ukraine and the Democratic National Committee.