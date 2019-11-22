Trump Accuses Yovanovitch of Not Hanging His Picture At Embassy

“She wouldn’t hang my picture in the embassy. She is in charge of the embassy. She wouldn’t hang it. It look a year-and-a-half, two years to get the picture up. She said bad things about me … This was not an angel this woman, okay?”
Video after the jump …
The President went on to again repeat the so-called “Crowdstrike” conspiracy theory, which holds that Russia never interfered in the 2016 election but was framed by Ukraine and the Democratic National Committee.
Remember, "Crowdstrike" is the conspiracy theory that Ukraine and the DNC framed Russia. Here's President Trump again pushing this claim, supported by Republicans: that Russia is innocent, didn't interfere in the 2016 election. Who did it? Ukraine and the DNC. pic.twitter.com/mmSjgKTQJq
