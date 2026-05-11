TPM Wins 2026 New York Press Club Award for Undocumented Underground Series

TPM’s own Hunter Walker has won a 2026 New York Press Club award for his seven-part investigative series delving into the impact of President Trump’s mass deportation agenda in New York, the U.S. city with the greatest population of immigrants, and which has seen the highest number of violent courthouse detentions.

Over two months in New York City’s federal courts, churches, and safe houses, Hunter spoke to more than 50 migrants, organizers, ICE agents and lawmakers, including then-mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and Reps. Dan Goldman and Nydia Velasquez (D-NY). At the heart of the series are the New Yorkers, many of them volunteers, operating in secret to protect and serve their immigrant neighbors.

Hunter’s series, brought to life with original illustrations from Salvadoran artist Jennifer Dahbura, focused on what he calls the “modern underground railroad” working to provide food, clothing, legal assistance and court support to New York City’s immigrants. He introduces us to pastors operating out of churches that were used by abolitionists during the 19th century and are now opening their doors to migrants fleeing ICE raids. At a “Welcome Center” in Manhattan, we find a volunteer barbershop for young West African food delivery workers who organizers call “the forgotten migrants.” Inside Goldman’s office, a family tearfully reunites after their son is released from detention thanks to the efforts of organizers and the congressman’s staff.

It’s fitting that Hunter won the Press Club’s Rev. Mychal Judge Heart of New York award, which recognizes journalism that celebrates the people and spirit of New York City. His individual stories celebrate the best of TPM’s hometown and give readers an intimate look at some of the millions of lives upended by the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant crusade.

If you missed it when it first ran, you can check out the full Undocumented Underground series here. And it goes without saying, but this kind of in-depth original reporting, which requires a lot of time and resources, is only possible with your support. To support TPM and see more work like this, please consider becoming a member.