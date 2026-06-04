TPM Video: Chris Mathias Breaks Down What Ex-CBP Commander Greg Bovino Was Up to at a European Fascist Conference

Former U.S. Border Patrol Commander-At-Large Greg Bovino is best known for his lead role in White House’s lethal immigration sweeps across America and for his famous Nazi SS-style trench coat. So it’s not exactly a surprise that he is spending his retirement doing interviews with avowed anti-semites and attending extremist conferences.

Still, it’s worth taking a close look at who, exactly, one of the people Trump selected as a top American immigration official is rubbing shoulders with, and what these people represent. Freelance journalist and author of “To Catch a Fascist” Chris Mathias broke down Bovino’s recent attendance at the “Remigration Summit” in Portugal with TPM publisher Joe Ragazzo on Substack Live.

As Chris said, “The dude who was in charge, the face of immigration raids in the U.S., has had an ongoing dialogue with one of the most famous neo-Nazis in the world, who helped inspire, had a correspondence with a man who murdered Muslims [at two mosques] in New Zealand. That’s the water Bovino is swimming in.”

For more from Chris, check out his full TPM piece on Bovino’s pals and an excerpt from his book that we ran earlier this year: “What an Antifa Activist Learned While Undercover With Patriot Front.”