© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Editors' Blog

TPM Live: Trump, the Right, and Martial Arts

by , and
03.26.26 | 11:30 am
US President Donald Trump (L) gestures at Kayla Harrison after defeating Julianna Pena in the UFC women's bantamweight championship bout a UFC 316 event, headlined by a rematch between Georgian mixed martial artist M... US President Donald Trump (L) gestures at Kayla Harrison after defeating Julianna Pena in the UFC women's bantamweight championship bout a UFC 316 event, headlined by a rematch between Georgian mixed martial artist Merab Dvalishvili and US mixed martial artist Sean O'Malley, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on June 7, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS

President Donald Trump is planning to bring the UFC into the White House later this year. But the brawl on the South Lawn is not the only way mixed martial arts has become a part of his administration.

Trump, like many other right-wing leaders before him, has a long history with combat sports.

In a 3 p.m. Substack Live, we’ll take a look at how martial arts has become right coded. It’s a cultural phenomenon with troubling effects that stretch from D.C., to Saudi Arabia, and the white supremacist fringe. Join here.

John Light is TPM's executive editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
Joe Ragazzo is the publisher at TPM, overseeing the design, product and revenue staffs out of the New York City office. Joe used to be a journalist but realized if some journalists don't figure out how to make journalism financially sustainable, there won't be any left. He also says Go Browns.
Hunter Walker is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo. He is an author and former White House correspondent whose work has appeared in a variety of publications including the New Yorker, Rolling Stone, and New York Magazine. He can be reached at hunter@talkingpointsmemo.com
LATEST
Morning Memo
The Historic Self-Own of Trump’s Iran Misadventure
03.26.26 | 10:32 am
News
DOGE Damage Drags on in DC, Where Inequality is Widening as a Result
03.26.26 | 9:00 am
News
A Member of a Key House Committee Explains How Iran War Funding Has Become an Almost $1 Trillion ‘Mess’
03.26.26 | 7:00 am
Where Things Stand
Another Top Trump Official Won’t Directly Answer the ICE-At-Polling-Places Question
03.25.26 | 6:00 pm