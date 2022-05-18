TPM LIVE Discussions

On May 26 at 1 p.m. EDT, TPM’s Kate Riga will be hosting a virtual panel discussion with experts and practitioners on the reality of a post-Roe world. What can we expect when the Supreme Court rules, and in the days after? How did we get here, and what does this mean for civil liberties broadly? How will this affect the day-to-day lives of Americans state by state? Join us as we parse out answers. The event is free. Register here.

Confirmed panelists include:

Kulsoom Ijaz

Kulsoom Ijaz is a staff attorney with the Center for Reproductive Justice. She is also a Founding Board Member of the American Muslim Bar Association (AMBA) and is currently serving as the Advocacy Chair. Her work focuses on developing strategy and campaigns, building intersectional coalitions, and co-authoring statements in response to pressing human rights issue.

Jennifer Haberkorn

Before arriving at the Los Angeles Times, Haberkorn spent eight years at Politico writing about health care policy, including the 2010 healthcare law, a story that took her to Congress, the states, healthcare clinics and courtrooms around the country. She also covered the politics of abortion. She currently covers Congress in Washington, D.C., for the Times.

Lauren Rankin

Lauren Rankin is a writer, activist, and expert in abortion rights in the U.S. She is the author of “Bodies on the Line: At the Front Lines of the Fight to Protect Abortion in America,” about the legacy of everyday volunteers on the fight for abortion rights, in bookstores everywhere.

Chanel Porchia-Albert

Chanel Porchia-Albert has been working within infant and maternal health since 2008 when she founded Ancient Song Doula Services in Brooklyn, New York. Her work in reproductive health has taken her across the world to Uganda where she was a maternal health strategist and board member of Village Birth International assisting mothers in rural areas, working on advisory boards with Ariadne Labs at Harvard School of Public Health, Columbia University Medical School, and various others.