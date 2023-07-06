Latest
We Need You, Dot Edu!

By
|
July 6, 2023 3:06 p.m.
Perhaps the single biggest easily identified cohort of TPM readers is from the academic community. So many .edu members and contributors! The heat map of the TPM readership lights up around college towns across the country. 

Quite a few of our .edu contributors have given very generously, so a special shoutout to them. Thank you for your support as we race to hit our $500,000 goal for the TPM Journalism Fund

If you haven’t managed to click through and make your contribution, now is the time. Under 48 hours to go!

Josh Marshall and I are both children of academics. We know university peeps don’t typically have a lot of extra cash at their disposal. So unlike my earlier missives focused on heavy hitters who can pony up a little more, I want to emphasize how much every little bit helps. If the TPM Journalism Fund received two-figure contributions from each of our .edu readers, we’d be golden. It doesn’t take much from each of you if we have the support of all of you. 

Please do what you can. Now

David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief.
