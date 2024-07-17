Latest
July 17, 2024 3:21 p.m.
I don’t know what will happen. But if party leaders are going to move to have Biden step aside I think it’s going to happen right now. It is really the last time it can happen. And the key is that whatever happens, has to happen and be done and then all Democrats get behind the candidate, whoever it is, and move forward.

My two cents is that it can only be Joe Biden or Kamala Harris.

Update: To clarify the meaning here, I don’t mean we’re going to see some announcement today. I’m not saying there’s going to be one ever. What I’m saying is that the optimal and really the last time to make a real attempt to persuade Joe Biden to leave in the race is in the days just after the RNC. And if that’s going to happen the key events leading to that have to happen now.

Author
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
