Latest
16 mins ago
Joaquin Castro Protests GOP Outcry Over Trump Donor Tweet: They’re ‘Public Records’
47 mins ago
After Scripted Call For Unity, Trump Ties Dayton Shooter To Bernie And Warren
1 hour ago
Trump Really Liked The New York Times’ Original ‘Bad’ Headline
edblog

A Sign Of The Times

By
August 7, 2019 9:40 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

At around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, panic gripped the Times Square area of Manhattan after a backfiring motorcycle was mistaken for gunshots.

I happened to be caught up in the chaos with my family. Upon leaving a Broadway show on West 45th Street, a sea of people rushed toward the theater, shouting and scared.

We ran back into the theater and hid under the seats. Some people climbed onto the stage to seek shelter. Children who had lost their parents screamed out amid the chaos. Abandoned shoes and other personal belongings were strewn about.

After a couple of minutes, the theater staff gave us an “all clear.” But after the weekend’s shooting massacres in El Paso and Dayton, it was obvious everyone was on edge.

A real estate company posted a video from the 10th floor of a hotel in Times Square, showing people running:

The New York Police Department eventually tweeted that a motorcycle backfiring was to blame for the chaos. It apparently backfired two to three times, leading people to believe it was gunfire.

After a few minutes everyone caught their breath and tears were wiped away. But the panic and anxiety everyone felt lingered.

More Edblog
View All
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: