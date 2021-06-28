Latest
Threats to Election Officials Task Force

By
|
June 28, 2021 9:30 a.m.

I had missed this important development in the rush of events on Friday. We’ve been discussing the rising tide of harassment (legal, extralegal and illegal), threats and sometimes actual violence against election officials around the country. Sometimes it’s relatively high level elected officials like Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. But more often it’s little known election administrators at the local level – elected, appointed or simply hired to conduct the nuts and bolts of managing elections. Now the Garland DOJ has set up a special task force focused on these threats.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
