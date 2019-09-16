This Week’s Focus On Climate

Starting today and continuing for a week, TPM will be joining more than 250 news organizations in amping up our coverage of climate change and the political realities that surround it.

This comes in the run-up to a UN summit on the topic — one that disappointingly, but perhaps predictably, Donald Trump will not be attending.

Our first two pieces in this initiative are up: Josh Kovensky took a look at how white nationalists have seized on climate change to tout the necessity of walling off America. Meanwhile, I wrote about how the political realities stemming from the U.S.’s unwillingness to take action are making it hard for the UN to push countries to deliver on the promises contained in the Paris Agreement.

Throughout the week, look for this logo, identifying our climate coverage. You can read more about the coalition we’re a part of, called Covering Climate Now, here.

And if you’ve got specific ideas for stories we should cover, or other thoughts on this project, I’d love to hear them. Send an email to talk@talkingpointsmemo.com with the subject line “climate.”