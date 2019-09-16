Latest
6 mins ago
White Nationalists Latch On To Climate Change For Mass Migration Hysteria
15 mins ago
Working Families Party Abandons Sanders After 2016 Endorsement In Favor Of Warren
Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., questions Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
1 hour ago
Coons Relayed Kavanaugh Allegation To The FBI Last Fall. They Did Not Follow Up.

This Week’s Focus On Climate

By
|
September 16, 2019 11:37 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Starting today and continuing for a week, TPM will be joining more than 250 news organizations in amping up our coverage of climate change and the political realities that surround it.

This comes in the run-up to a UN summit on the topic — one that disappointingly, but perhaps predictably, Donald Trump will not be attending.

Our first two pieces in this initiative are up: Josh Kovensky took a look at how white nationalists have seized on climate change to tout the necessity of walling off America. Meanwhile, I wrote about how the political realities stemming from the U.S.’s unwillingness to take action are making it hard for the UN to push countries to deliver on the promises contained in the Paris Agreement.

Throughout the week, look for this logo, identifying our climate coverage. You can read more about the coalition we’re a part of, called Covering Climate Now, here.

And if you’ve got specific ideas for stories we should cover, or other thoughts on this project, I’d love to hear them. Send an email to talk@talkingpointsmemo.com with the subject line “climate.”

Author Headshot
John Light (@LightTweeting)  is TPM's managing editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and his written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: