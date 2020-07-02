Latest
This Is a Big Deal

By
|
July 2, 2020 4:28 p.m.

This may seem trivial on the surface. But it is a big, big deal. President Trump is trying to use an NDA to stop Omarosa Manigault-Newman from talking about her time working as a government employee at the White House. But the specifics are key. It’s the Trump campaign taking the action, not the White House or the federal government or even Trump personally. So the Trump campaign, a private organization, is trying to use an NDA to block someone from talking about their time working as a government employee at the White House.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
