They’ve Got a Plan?

By
|
May 23, 2024 3:40 p.m.
Below I noted that one obvious way to steal the election for Republicans, if we have a 270-268 Biden, is to reallocated Biden’s (probable) Nebraska elector to Trump. But TPM Readers ED and JP noted that when Republicans tried to change the law in advance Maine Democrats made clear they’d do the same to even the score. I didn’t realize they’d been so public about it. But it’s very good that they did. Changing the law in advance is very different from illegally doing it after the fact. But this gives me some confidence that if Nebraska Republicans tried this and got SCOTUS to say it was okay then Maine would say “count us in too.” As they should. Still worth keeping an eye on. But this gives me a bit more peace of mind.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
