They’ve Got a Plan?

Below I noted that one obvious way to steal the election for Republicans, if we have a 270-268 Biden, is to reallocated Biden’s (probable) Nebraska elector to Trump. But TPM Readers ED and JP noted that when Republicans tried to change the law in advance Maine Democrats made clear they’d do the same to even the score. I didn’t realize they’d been so public about it. But it’s very good that they did. Changing the law in advance is very different from illegally doing it after the fact. But this gives me some confidence that if Nebraska Republicans tried this and got SCOTUS to say it was okay then Maine would say “count us in too.” As they should. Still worth keeping an eye on. But this gives me a bit more peace of mind.
Latest
3 hours agoBig, Huge, Golf: How Trump’s Lawyers Used The Trial To Flatter Him
4 hours agoRepublicans’ About Face On Ballot Drop Boxes Is Particularly Cartoonish In Wisconsin
7 hours agoSupreme Court Makes Racial Gerrymandering Even Harder To Prove In New Ruling
9 hours agoTrump May Have Back-Tracked But The GOP Has Supported Restricting Contraceptives For Years
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|May 23, 2024 1:25 p.m.
I’ve had various readers tell me that I’m saying people shouldn’t be worried about the presidential election. That’s not true…
-
|May 23, 2024 11:56 a.m.
Gov. Kristi Noem has reacted to most of the criticism she’s received for executing her dog Cricket and lying about…
-
|May 22, 2024 8:57 p.m.
Press release just out from Durbin’s office tonight … DURBIN: JUSTICE ALITO MUST RECUSE HIMSELF FROM CASES RELATED TO THE…