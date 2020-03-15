There’s Plenty of Food

The Times just pushed this article reporting that the US is definitely not running out of food. That is news that is very important to amplify. We should also use common sense. Our supply lines are not remotely equipped to produce the amount of hand sanitizer that is currently being used. Food is different. People will not be eating more food. People will panic buy and some limited, responsible stocking up may be warranted to help with general social distancing. But Americans are not and will not be eating more food. This is a critical and when you think about it obvious difference from goods that are currently running low like hand sanitizer and medical supplies.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links My Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis. Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world). COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).