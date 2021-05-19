Latest
The Word Has Gone Out

By
|
May 19, 2021 8:26 a.m.

On a January 6th Commission, ex-President Trump tells congressional GOP leaders that “this discussion should be ended immediately.”

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
