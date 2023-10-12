The Warning Front

Haaretz just published a story adding to the warning question. It’s actually different. This article details what is described as a critical mass of what we would call “chatter” the night before the attacks. There were phone consultations at the highest levels of the army and intelligence services in southern Israel. But they decided that the signals they were picking up weren’t clear enough to raise an alert. By the next morning the attacks had already begun. This is different from the purported warnings from Egypt we’ve discussed. But it’s part of an emerging picture. It’s not clear yet whether it adds to those earlier stories or is simply, as often happens, a rush of ambiguous intelligence, just before an attack. I tried to give this a very basic summary because the piece is paywalled.