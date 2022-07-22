Prime Only Members-Only Article

The Uncanny 2022 Midterm

CAMBRIDGE, OH - NOVEMBER 06: Stickers at the Guernsey County Senior Center polling location on November 6, 2018 in Cambridge, Ohio. Turnout is expected to be high nationwide as Democrats hope to take back control of ... CAMBRIDGE, OH - NOVEMBER 06: Stickers at the Guernsey County Senior Center polling location on November 6, 2018 in Cambridge, Ohio. Turnout is expected to be high nationwide as Democrats hope to take back control of at least one chamber of Congress. (Photo by Justin Merriman/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 22, 2022 2:47 p.m.

I wanted to flag again that the congressional generic ballot continues a small but steady creep in the direction of the Democrats. The shift is basically since the leak and then official release of the Dobbs decision. To be clear, Democrats are still very much the underdogs in the battle for the House, though they’re close to tied in the congressional generic ballot. The two prognostication sites I watch put the Dems odds in the 15% or less zone. So not good! But the movement is in their direction and there’s more than three months to go.

At the same time, conventional wisdom is moving strongly in the Democrats’ direction in the Senate. There have been a lot of signs of this that conventional opinion really missed because they were seeing things so much through the prism of a GOP wave election. One of these now sees a 55% likelihood of Democrats maintaining control of the Senate and the other 50%-50%. These have each moved significantly in the Dems direction just over the last week.

