Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 9: (L-R) Sen. Angus King (I-ME), Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) speak with each other after a closed-door meeting with fellow Democratic Senators, on Capitol Hill, July 9, 2013 in Washington, DC. The senators fielded questions from the media on student loan legislation. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
1 day ago ago
As Dems Walk Infrastructure Tightrope, Charlie Brown Tendencies Threaten Delicate Balance
2 days ago ago
The Jan. 6 Committee Is Politically Terrible For Republicans — And They Did It To Themselves
2 days ago ago
Bundy Found Guilty Of Trespassing During COVID Protest At Idaho Capitol

The Tragedy in Florida

By
|
July 4, 2021 10:50 a.m.

Twenty five years ago the Oklahoma City bombing took the lives of 168 people. The building collapse in Surfside, Florida appears set to mark a death toll with only about 20 fewer lives lost. And it was pretty clear from day one that the tragedy was heading in this direction.

Of course, the lack of any malevolent bad guy (as opposed to quite possibly negligent players) behind the collapse changes how we view the event. But the public perception and reaction to it have also certainly been shaped by the initial reports that “at least one” person had died. At least outside the community itself it took days for the reality of how many were “missing” to sink in. Even now there are only a couple dozen confirmed fatalities.

This is not criticism of the reporting. No one did anything wrong. There is absolutely no rush to confirm or assume someone’s father or mother or child is dead before it’s absolutely certain. Still, this peculiarity baked into the tragedy has deeply shaped perceptions of the scale of the horror. After hours of groaning and shaking a building collapsed in a series of shocking moments and close to everyone died.

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: