The Totally Hilarious Impending End of the Career of the Odious Bob Good

June 18, 2024 5:27 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 25: Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) speaks at a news conference on the progress of the Fiscal Year Appropriation Legislation outside the U.S. Capitol Building on July 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. Members of... WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 25: Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) speaks at a news conference on the progress of the Fiscal Year Appropriation Legislation outside the U.S. Capitol Building on July 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. Members of the House Freedom Caucus held the news conference to speak about their views on government spending. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) MORE LESS

As you know, there are primary elections in a few states tonight. Virginia is one of them. And there’s one race I wanted to highlight because it’s a sign of the times, of the Trump era. Bob Good is currently the chair of the Freedom Caucus. If you’re assuming that because he’s in the Freedom Caucus he’s awful, well … good call. Because he’s completely awful. It also looks like his political career is going to end tonight. And couldn’t happen to a nicer guy. Because Bob Good is awful. The reason his career is coming to an end, though, goes back to his very bad decision to endorse Ron DeSantis. In other words, he crossed Trump, although in a pretty meager way. Once Trump was back in the driver’s seat he made very clear that while he was supporting DeSantis he’d obediently return to the Trump Train as soon as DeSantis officially bowed out.

