The Rule of Law Means Many Things

I was scheduled to go on Ari Melber’s show yesterday afternoon to talk about the Dominion lawsuit. Had to bone up on the latest developments. Then about fifteen minutes before we were set to go on air the indictment story broke. So obviously the topic changed. I got to speak about a few things. But this is the thing (video after the jump) I was most interested in saying.