Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) takes questions from reporters in the Senate subway during a recess in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the on January 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. The trial entered the phase today where senators will have the opportunity to submit written questions to the House managers and President Trump's defense team. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Ted Cruz
1 hour ago
Cruz: ‘Entire Reason’ For Quick Confirmation Is So Barrett Can Weigh In On Election Issues
ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: A view of “I Voted” stickers and voting machine on display at the "Super Vote Center Site" for walk-in and drive-thru voting starting Oct. 30th at the Honda Center in Anaheim Wednesday, September 16, 2020. The OC Registrar of Voters held a media showcase and announced a new partnership with the Honda Center and the Anaheim Ducks organization to expand access to voting in the upcoming November 3, 2020 Presidential General Election. For the first time in history, Honda Center will serve as a Vote Center, which will provide a full-service voting experience to Orange County voters and opens October 30. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
2 hours ago
What If The Elections Office Has To Quarantine? Officials Are Training For Nightmare Scenarios
4 hours ago
Flynn’s Lawyer Reveals That She Personally Updated Trump About Flynn’s Case

The Poverty of Debating. Especially This One.

By
|
September 29, 2020 5:37 p.m.

Our whole team will be bringing you full coverage of tonight’s debate. And I will too. I confess though I find it a funny thing to cover. Biden is a policy-knowledgable, well-meaning guy who’s been in elected office most of his adult life. Trump is a compulsive liar with little interest in or knowledge about any policy question currently working to delegitimize the election itself.

Both will play to form because neither are capable of doing otherwise.

This means that what we are watching, what we are all collectively evaluating are the possibilities of unpredictable events and the general optics and how those impact the very small number of voters who are not strongly committed to either candidate. It’s almost impossible that any of these ‘events’ will have any substantive bearing on how either man would serve as President.

And yet, as we know they can have a big impact.

So what this really means is that we will be watching to analyze second order reactions by a tiny group of voters and perhaps even more how partisans will exploit or use (pick your word) them to nudge those voters into either camp or lock down those who need locking down.

I believe in politics and that’s what politics is. Only good government chin scratchers think this or a campaign is supposed to be a deep ranging debating about the economics of health care provision. This is what politics is. That’s what civic and democratic life are. So I’m not tsk-tsking anyone or anything. It’s simply that in this particular moment – when the stakes are so high, when the candidates are so known, when the facts are really just out there – we’re just so deep into second and third order speculation, narrative creation and spin that it’s hard to know what there there really is there at all.

This is all the more because Trump, singularly, believes in disruption and stunts.

Trump will do nonsensical and gross stunts. We’ll try to make sense of whether they help him. Will Biden’s expressions of compassion help him? It’s just hard to know. But Trump’s a degenerate liar and Biden’s a compassionate person. Those are the fundamentals. Sometimes they’re hard to get beyond.

See you in a few hours.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30