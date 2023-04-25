The Mystery Continues

I’ve mentioned a few times my love/hate relationship with the media reporting of Dylan Byers and Eriq Gardner, the glitz media columnist for the prestige newsletter bouthemoth (boutique+behemoth) Puck News. It’s all leveraged buy-outs and acquisitions and gossip about top personalities and nothing much about journalism or the law of journalism. But, I thought, if they’re ever going to come through for me it’s going to be on the Carlson/Fox story. So I checked out what they had with no little expectation.

But they left me totally hanging. A lot of sparks and crackle. But no more real detail than anyone else. The closest they come is Byers suggesting that there’s a smoking gun buried in the redacted sections of the pre-trial discovery material unearthed in the Dominion trial. But just what “the smoking gun” is hasn’t been revealed yet.

I don’t buy it. If it’s that big there’s simply no way it doesn’t leak out to the press. This strikes me as more people adjacent to Fox and the key figures who have no idea why this happened, continue to speculate and then see their speculation turn up in news coverage. I’m starting to realize this is probably going to turn into some oligarch/Succession-style version of one of the Kennedy assassinations where people will be speculating about it forever and no one will ever have any idea why it happened.