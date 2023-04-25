Latest
1 hour ago
Joe Biden Taps A ‘Get-Sh*t-Done’ Staffer To Lead His Re-Election Campaign
2 hours ago
College Board Will Revise African American Studies Course That Was Diluted After GOP Pushback
6 hours ago
Senate Dem Asks GOP Mega Donor For Details About Gifts To Clarence Thomas
1 day ago
Judge Says He’s Leaning Towards Abortion Drug Maker As West Virginia Tries To Toss Lawsuit 

The Mystery Continues

By
|
April 25, 2023 4:54 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

I’ve mentioned a few times my love/hate relationship with the media reporting of Dylan Byers and Eriq Gardner, the glitz media columnist for the prestige newsletter bouthemoth (boutique+behemoth) Puck News. It’s all leveraged buy-outs and acquisitions and gossip about top personalities and nothing much about journalism or the law of journalism. But, I thought, if they’re ever going to come through for me it’s going to be on the Carlson/Fox story. So I checked out what they had with no little expectation.

But they left me totally hanging. A lot of sparks and crackle. But no more real detail than anyone else. The closest they come is Byers suggesting that there’s a smoking gun buried in the redacted sections of the pre-trial discovery material unearthed in the Dominion trial. But just what “the smoking gun” is hasn’t been revealed yet.

I don’t buy it. If it’s that big there’s simply no way it doesn’t leak out to the press. This strikes me as more people adjacent to Fox and the key figures who have no idea why this happened, continue to speculate and then see their speculation turn up in news coverage. I’m starting to realize this is probably going to turn into some oligarch/Succession-style version of one of the Kennedy assassinations where people will be speculating about it forever and no one will ever have any idea why it happened.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: