The Musk Bonfire

By
|
October 30, 2022 4:09 p.m.

So to give you a sense of how this is going, Elon Musk started the day by replying to Hillary Clinton’s condemnation of the Pelosi attack with a link to an article containing an anti-LGBT conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi. I don’t want to get into the details. But let your imagination go wild and it’s that bad. Now he’s deleted the tweet and is getting attacked by his alt-right fans for giving into the left wing mob. Twitter has always been a marginal proposition in business terms. I suspect that the advertiser exodus had already started. Whatever its other shortcomings, Facebook in its day was a killer app when it came to ad targeting. Advertisers found it impossible not to be there. The post-2016 climate has taken a toll regardless. Its market cap has now collapsed. Twitter is a far more marginal buy for advertisers.

