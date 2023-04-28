Latest
5 hours ago
Newly Right-Wing N. Carolina Supreme Court Reverses Its 2022 Gerrymandering Decision
7 hours ago
Trump Hugs Up Jan. 6 Insurrectionist At New Hampshire Campaign Stop
1 day ago
Voting Rights Group Sues Florida For Registration Process That Sets Former Felons Up To Fail
1 day ago
Democrats Scoff At Republican Insistence That Poison Pill Debt Limit Bill Is Good-Faith Negotiation

The Last Day

By
|
April 28, 2023 12:58 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

This is the final weekday of our annual TPM membership drive. We’re trying to get to 600 new sign ups for the drive. We’re currently at 587. Just thirteen more to get there. If you’re ready here is the link. Thanks you in advance and thank you to everyone who has joined us this month.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: