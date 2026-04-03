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Fossil fuel stocks haven’t kept up with the market in recent years. (Anton Petrus/Getty Images)
Fossil fuel stocks haven’t kept up with the market in recent years. (Anton Petrus/Getty Images)

These days we often think of memes that capture a particular moment or idea. In the old days it was cartoons. There’s a classic that captures a big part of what is happening now with the stoppage of tankers (they’re not all oil or even other hydrocarbons) in the Strait of Hormuz. I think the cartoon in question is from The New Yorker. If anyone has a copy, do send it. In the cartoon a guy has jumped off a skyscraper. As he flies by the 50th floor a guy in the building asks him, “How’s it going?” The guy flying by says, “So far, so good!”

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Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
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