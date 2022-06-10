Latest
The Hearings

By
|
June 9, 2022 8:15 p.m.

8:50 PM: For a moment there I thought they were going to have Jared Kushner do another hero turn as they have with other Trumpers, including the President’s daughter. Didn’t turn out that way.

8:40 PM: “The White House was receiving specific reports in the days leading up to January 6th, including during President Trump’s rally, indicating that elements in the crowd were preparing for violence at the Capitol.”

8:31 PM: Pardons. We have pardons.

8:23 PM: I didn’t fully get this in advance. But clearly in addition to getting the story out there, one of the dynamics here is turning the Trump world against itself, showing deposition after deposition in which Trumpers – people who continue to be big Trumpers – say clearly that all the central claims, the bases of Trumpism, are BS.

8:18 PM: “Mike Pence deserves it.” Trump on supporters desire to hang Mike Pence. Yikes.

8:12 PM: Notable that Thompson places the fulcrum of our small-r republican history in the Civil War. This is true both for the decades that preceded the Civil War and those that followed it. So much of our discussion of our republican history centers on the Revolution. And for good reason. But in the focus on the vindication of the rights and liberties of American citizens and in the struggle against the domestic enemies of the American republic, the Civil War remains at the center of our national life.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
