The Great Abortion Skedaddle of 2024 Continues

Just a few days after Kari Lake of Arizona went from supporting an absolute ban on abortion to holding a series of teach-ins on the work of Andrea Dworkin (I kid, but only barely) we have Rick Scott announcing his own epic flipflop as Republicans across the country run away from their records as hardcore abortion restrictionists.

As Nicole Lafond points out here, Rick went from endorsing a 6 week ban one year ago to now saying he thinks 15 weeks sounds better, after giving it some more thought. Having to run on the same ballot as a full abortion rights constitutional amendment seems to have a way of quickening the mind for many Republicans.

Republicans across the country are getting abortion rights fever all of a sudden. If you’ve got an example, please drop me a line at the usual email.