The Dominating and The Dominated

Former US President Donald Trump attends the second day of his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 16, 2024. Trump said April 15, 2024 that he has a "real problem" with the judge handling his New York criminal case -- and that he should be on the campaign trail instead of in court. "We're not going to be given a fair trial," Trump told reporters outside the Manhattan courtroom after jury selection ended for the day in his "hush money" trial, one of four separate criminal cases he faces. (Photo by Mary Altaffer / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MARY ALTAFFER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Commentators have been going for months debating the merits of the New York/“hush money” prosecution of Donald Trump. Is it “serious”? Is it serious enough? How does it match up against the three other criminal prosecutions still looming over him? Does it lower the average level of seriousness when the independent seriousness of each is added together and divided by four? In the most general sense the entire conversation is an example of what we might call the Trump Reality Distortion Vortex. One of Trump’s great powers is that he is like a heavy magnet of distorted thinking. When he comes into proximity people start thinking stupid things, asking stupid questions. What opinion should we, who are not prosecutors, have toward a chronic lawbreaker who is charged with breaking the laws he broke? Will it make him stronger? Were the laws broken enough?

On the simplest level the first question has always seemed easy to me. People don’t just go to jail for crimes like this. One of Trump’s accomplices literally already went to jail for this. Indeed, he did so on charges brought by the Trump Justice Department. That speaks for itself.