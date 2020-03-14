Latest
The Collateral Agonies

March 14, 2020 9:53 p.m.
TPM Reader MG on new hospital bans on visitors …

This makes sense but is an extra strain on my family… Our adolescent daughter suffers from a chronic illness and was hospitalized last Thursday at our local children’s hospital in [REDACTED] for the second time this year. Her hospitalizations are lengthy. Her previous stay was 3 weeks long. A nurse called me from the unit this evening to tell me that a new rule requires that only one parent may ever visit. You have to pick. It needs to be the parent most in charge of the patient’s care because that person will also attend what were formerly called “family” sessions with doctors and other caregivers in lieu of both parents. It’s a tough situation. Meanwhile, Ohio has banned visitors all together.

Crying for all the parents with hospitalized kids.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

My Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
