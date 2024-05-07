For whatever reason people are now back to discussing who Donald Trump will pick as his running mate. I guess it’s likely because of the ongoing Kristi Noem implosion. This is a perennial parlor game for all presidential nominees. But it is worth noting how different it is for Trump, or, more specifically, how the list of qualifications Trump requires are based on the mix of predation and insecurity that make up his personality. As with Trump himself these are so extreme as to be qualitatively different from that of any other presidential candidate ever. Indeed, he requires characteristics that are so impossible to squeeze together that they leave only the tiniest of openings for a contender to be viable.
One must-read delivered daily to your inbox
Abnormal Psychology and the Trump VP Pick
Member Newsletter
May 7, 2024 3:06 p.m.
Want to keep reading?
Join TPM and get The Backchannel member newsletter along with unlimited access to all TPM articles and member features.
Latest In The Backchannel
-
More From The Ed BlogI'm already subscribed
Not yet a TPM Member?I'm already subscribed
Sign up for the FREE weekly edition of The Backchannel
One must-read from Josh Marshall delivered weekly to your inbox
One must-read from Josh Marshall delivered weekly to your inboxMasthead MastheadFounder & Editor-in-Chief:Executive Editor:Managing Editor:Associate Editor:Investigations Desk:Reporters:Editor at Large:General Counsel:Publisher:Head of Product:Director of Technology:Associate Publisher:Front End Developer:Senior Designer:
-