Latest
1 hour ago
Joe Biden Taps A ‘Get-Sh*t-Done’ Staffer To Lead His Re-Election Campaign
2 hours ago
College Board Will Revise African American Studies Course That Was Diluted After GOP Pushback
6 hours ago
Senate Dem Asks GOP Mega Donor For Details About Gifts To Clarence Thomas
1 day ago
Judge Says He’s Leaning Towards Abortion Drug Maker As West Virginia Tries To Toss Lawsuit 

The (Almost) End of 538

By
|
April 25, 2023 4:08 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

We just got news earlier this afternoon that Nate Silver is being let go by ABC News/538 as part of a round of Disney layoffs. ABC News is part of the Disney corporation. Just as important, though ABC News is apparently holding on to the 538 brand, they are apparently letting go of most of the staff.

I’m a bit confused by this turn of events because it had been my strong understanding that Silver had essentially leased the 538 brand first to the Times and then to ABC. Since ABC is letting Silver go and holding on to 538 that must no longer have been true. Regardless, it seems like 538 will continue on in a dramatically diminished form. Staffers are going on Twitter this afternoon announcing that they’ve been let go.

Silver essentially fired me as a friend couple months ago over disagreements about COVID policy. So that was a bit weird. But what resonated with me today was seeing people say — very accurately — that Silver and 538 significantly changed the face of election reporting in this country. We still have bad reporting and groupthink. The 2022 midterm was an example of that. But the broader public elections discourse now includes people who work with data rather than impressions and assumptions. That is a big difference. It can almost be hard to remember that more than 15 years ago you could listen to news coverage of a whole election cycle and not really hear from anyone whose worked mostly with data — poll data, elections data, demographic data. It would overstate things to say those were never discussed. But they were never the focus and they came up mostly to back up impressions. And let’s be honest. By impressions here I mean bullshit.

The other thing I noticed watching these comments on 538 is that Silver and 538 were the inspiration for a lot of the younger generation of elections and data analysts who I follow now. That’s a big accomplishment. I mention my Twitter list of numbers crunchers a lot. It’s where I go when I want to understand electoral developments. A lot of these folks got into the idea of elections analysis from 538. Some got their start at 538. Others got the idea of doing it from 538. That’s a big deal.

I don’t know the inner workings of what happened here with Silver or the 538 website or in what form 538 will continue. Again, things can go wrong when an organization is run from a distance with goals and objectives which may not be closely related to the goals of the organization itself.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: