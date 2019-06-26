Latest
Kids’ Magazine ‘Highlights’ Blasts Trump Admin’s Treatment Of Child Migrants
Confronted About Photo Of Migrants Who Drowned At Border, Trump Blames Dems
SCOTUS Move Raises More Questions About Where Census Case Is Headed
It’s puts a candidate in an impossible position to get a hypothetical about how they’ll approach losing. But it’s a question candidates can and do learn how to deflect. But it’s no coincidence that Bernie Sanders quickly pivots to claims that the Democratic primary process was and is rigged against him. Or, as Sanders put it: “That’s what some people say.”

