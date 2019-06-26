It’s puts a candidate in an impossible position to get a hypothetical about how they’ll approach losing. But it’s a question candidates can and do learn how to deflect. But it’s no coincidence that Bernie Sanders quickly pivots to claims that the Democratic primary process was and is rigged against him. Or, as Sanders put it: “That’s what some people say.”

MSNBC: If it's clear you aren't going to be the nominee, will you concede before the convention?

SANDERS: I intend to be the Dem nominee

M: But if you're not. You stayed in last time

S: Some people say that maybe if the system wasn't rigged against me, I would've beat Trump

