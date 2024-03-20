Latest
6 hours ago
Election Officials Get Pointers On How To Appear More Human To Extremists
23 hours ago
SCOTUS Bows To Texas Bid To Annex Immigration Enforcement Away From Feds, For Now
1 day ago
Trump Invited Boat With Massive QAnon Flag To Dock At Mar-a-Lago For ‘Refreshments’ 
1 day ago
Trump II Architect Russ Vought Embraces A Christian Nationalist Vision For America

Thanks!

By
|
March 20, 2024 10:42 a.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

TPM People, thanks for getting us off to a strong start in our annual membership drive. Coming into our second day we’ve now signed up 125 new TPM Members. We want to get that number to 1,000. So still a long ways to go. But that is a very solid start.

If you’re a reader but not a member, give us a go. The price is quite low, just a few bucks a month. The direct benefits make it well worth the money and you support the really first-class, news-moving work our team is doing every day. If you need a bit more inspiration you can read this post for some examples of our big exclusives or this video of our Josh Kovensky on TV last night discussing his latest blockbuster story. Then, when you’re all pumped up, stop by our sign-up page right here.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
  • Back to Basics
    By
    |
    March 20, 2024 12:30 p.m.

    Yesterday we kicked off TPM’s annual membership drive. Obviously, we hope you will become a member. We also assume you…

  • What a Loser
    By
    |
    March 20, 2024 11:19 a.m.

    This post is just to inform or remind you that after Don Lemon was let go by CNN, Elon Musk…

  • Living In the Everything Sucks Era—At Least for Now
    By
    |
    March 20, 2024 10:49 a.m.

    The chart below is from something called the CBC 2023 Resident Survey. It’s a survey of New York City residents…

  • Thanks!
    By
    |
    March 20, 2024 10:42 a.m.

    TPM People, thanks for getting us off to a strong start in our annual membership drive. Coming into our second…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: