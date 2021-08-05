Latest
August 5, 2021 8:58 a.m.

Many thanks to everyone who signed up yesterday for our Prime AF (Ad Free) trial. If you’re a member you can try it out for two weeks with no additional cost and no obligation. I promise you’ll find it a big improvement and it’s a big help to us every time someone upgrade. Just click here to give it a test drive on us.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
