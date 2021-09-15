Thank You For Joining Us

Last night, TPM hosted a lively and illuminating discussion, with an impressive lineup of panelists, on redistricting, 2022, voting rights and the dire need for boldness from Democrats the next several months.

If you weren’t able to attend, you can watch below, but I wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who took the time to join us — we hope you got as much out of it as we did. And a special thank you to all of our members and those of you who contributed to the TPM Journalism Fund as part of your registration.

We’ll have another virtual event soon. Stay tuned.