Latest
2 hours ago ago
Milley Defends Efforts To Keep Trump From Potentially Nuking China
2 hours ago ago
Pennsylvania GOPers Now Seek Personal Information From Voters In Sham ‘Audit’
6 hours ago ago
Biden To Meet With Sinema, Manchin Over Their Threats To The Reconciliation Package

Thank You For Joining Us

By
|
September 15, 2021 10:52 a.m.

Last night, TPM hosted a lively and illuminating discussion, with an impressive lineup of panelists, on redistricting, 2022, voting rights and the dire need for boldness from Democrats the next several months.

If you weren’t able to attend, you can watch below, but I wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who took the time to join us — we hope you got as much out of it as we did. And a special thank you to all of our members and those of you who contributed to the TPM Journalism Fund as part of your registration.

We’ll have another virtual event soon. Stay tuned.

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s associate editor, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: