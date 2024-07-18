Thank You, and We Need To Keep This Going

We’re off to a solid start to this year’s TPM Journalism Fund drive. We just hit $122,000 toward our goal of $500,000. We’ve got a ton of news today and I want to get back to that. So I’ll try to keep it brief. The drive is super important. It is. It’s a critical part of what keeps us going. If you value what we do and it’s important to you that we keep doing it please consider contributing today. The link is right here. If you want more information about why it’s important click here. It matters a lot and we really appreciate all those who’ve contributed over the first 24 hours.
Latest
4 hours agoTop Hill Republicans Are Demanding Secret Service Director Resign After Trump Shooting
4 hours agoThe RNC Is Suing Gretchen Whitmer To Make The Swing State’s Election System Seem Sketch
14 hours ago4 Takeaways From The Night Of JD Vance’s Big Introduction At The GOP Convention
1 day agoTrump Media Made a Deal That Could Secure a Major Financial Windfall for the GOP Candidate
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|July 18, 2024 1:00 p.m.
For the second installment of Inside TPM, I spoke with Kate Riga, who, like many at TPM, wears many hats….
-
|July 18, 2024 11:34 a.m.
I wanted to share a few thoughts with you about the current state of things with President Biden’s candidacy. See…
-
|July 18, 2024 9:03 a.m.
As you know, I’ve been pressing the simple point that we don’t have any information about the injury to the…